Reviewing GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of GSI Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand GSI Technology Inc. has 14.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has GSI Technology Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.60% 0.50% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares GSI Technology Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. N/A 8 4110.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

GSI Technology Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio GSI Technology Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GSI Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.06 4.67 2.56

The rivals have a potential upside of 37.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GSI Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc. has stronger performance than GSI Technology Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

GSI Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.44 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. GSI Technology Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSI Technology Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that GSI Technology Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s rivals are 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GSI Technology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors GSI Technology Inc.’s rivals.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.