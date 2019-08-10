Reviewing GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)’s and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s results

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.44 N/A 0.00 4110.00 Intel Corporation 50 2.89 N/A 4.36 11.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GSI Technology Inc. and Intel Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. GSI Technology Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Intel Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GSI Technology Inc. and Intel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5% Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1%

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intel Corporation has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GSI Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Intel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. GSI Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

GSI Technology Inc. and Intel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intel Corporation 3 1 6 2.60

Competitively the consensus target price of Intel Corporation is $53.9, which is potential 17.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of GSI Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of Intel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% are GSI Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Intel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc. was more bullish than Intel Corporation.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.