Reviewing GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s results

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.47 N/A -0.02 0.00 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 58 3.59 N/A 0.49 119.33

In table 1 we can see GSE Systems Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. Its rival SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. GSE Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for GSE Systems Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 20.17% and its consensus price target is $70.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GSE Systems Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 87.4% respectively. 8% are GSE Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 0.79% -7.61% -12.07% -13.56% -22.73% 21.43% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -0.32% -10.15% 5.9% 17.56% 21.25% 30.15%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc. was less bullish than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.