Reviewing GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -0.16 0.00 Simulations Plus Inc. 24 19.77 N/A 0.44 89.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GSE Systems Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GSE Systems Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9% Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1%

Risk and Volatility

GSE Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Simulations Plus Inc.’s -0.32 beta is the reason why it is 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Simulations Plus Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Simulations Plus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSE Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GSE Systems Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 44% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10% Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc. was less bullish than Simulations Plus Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Simulations Plus Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.