Reviewing GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s results

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -0.02 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 95 11.18 N/A 0.56 186.99

In table 1 we can see GSE Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GSE Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

GSE Systems Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSE Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GSE Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of Guidewire Software Inc. is $98.33, which is potential -4.26% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GSE Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 0% respectively. 8% are GSE Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Guidewire Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 0.79% -7.61% -12.07% -13.56% -22.73% 21.43% Guidewire Software Inc. 1.59% 0.89% 12.85% 19.83% 15.5% 30.29%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Guidewire Software Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.