Reviewing GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.49 N/A -0.02 0.00 EVERTEC Inc. 29 4.90 N/A 1.21 23.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GSE Systems Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that GSE Systems Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EVERTEC Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

GSE Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, EVERTEC Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. GSE Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EVERTEC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GSE Systems Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

EVERTEC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a -10.77% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GSE Systems Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 85%. About 8% of GSE Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 0.79% -7.61% -12.07% -13.56% -22.73% 21.43% EVERTEC Inc. -2.18% -4.13% -3.09% -2.11% 29.07% -2.86%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc. had bullish trend while EVERTEC Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors GSE Systems Inc.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.