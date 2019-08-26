Reviewing GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s results

Both GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.16 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 71 9.39 N/A 0.65 115.33

Demonstrates GSE Systems Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GSE Systems Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Bandwidth Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Bandwidth Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GSE Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GSE Systems Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Bandwidth Inc. has a consensus target price of $78.8, with potential downside of -7.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of GSE Systems Inc. shares and 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares. GSE Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.