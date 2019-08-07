Reviewing GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s results

Both GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -0.16 0.00 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 158 5.00 N/A 4.50 37.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GSE Systems Inc. and Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GSE Systems Inc. and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9% Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

GSE Systems Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. From a competition point of view, Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

GSE Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. GSE Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for GSE Systems Inc. and Automatic Data Processing Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s consensus target price is $171.8, while its potential upside is 5.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of GSE Systems Inc. shares and 82% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10% Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc. was less bullish than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors GSE Systems Inc.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.