Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s results

Since GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 226.35 N/A 0.06 174.14 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Yatra Online Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.34% are Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Yatra Online Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.