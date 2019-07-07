Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|226.35
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares and 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.