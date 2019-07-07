Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 226.35 N/A 0.06 174.14 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares and 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.