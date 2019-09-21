Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.86 N/A 0.08 135.87 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Pure Acquisition Corp. Pure Acquisition Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has stronger performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.