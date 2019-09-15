Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)’s results

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.38 N/A 0.08 135.87 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.