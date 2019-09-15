Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)’s results

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.38
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
