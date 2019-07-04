Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 226.57 N/A 0.06 174.14 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.98 N/A 0.49 19.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 15.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp on 6 of the 10 factors.