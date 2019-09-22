Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s results

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.86 N/A 0.08 135.87
Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%
Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%
Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 5 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

