Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s results

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.86
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 5 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
