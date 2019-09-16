Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp N/A 10 135.87 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s peers.

Dividends

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s peers beat GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.