Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Its Competitors results

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has 41.37% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp N/A 10 174.14 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the competitors is -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s peers.

Dividends

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

