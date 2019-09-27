Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|0.00
|68.78M
|0.08
|135.87
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|672,994,129.16%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 35.8%. Competitively, Forum Merger II Corporation has 3.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
