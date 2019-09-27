Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 0.00 68.78M 0.08 135.87 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 672,994,129.16% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 35.8%. Competitively, Forum Merger II Corporation has 3.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.