Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.38 N/A 0.08 135.87 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp is currently more expensive than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp on 6 of the 8 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.