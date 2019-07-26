Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)’s results

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|227.46
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has stronger performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
