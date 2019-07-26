Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)’s results

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 227.46 N/A 0.06 174.14 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has stronger performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.