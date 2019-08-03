Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

Since GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 229.03 N/A 0.08 135.87 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 6 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.