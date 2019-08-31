Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.74
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 3.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.