Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.74 N/A 0.08 135.87 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 3.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.