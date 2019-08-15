Reviewing Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)’s and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s results

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK), both competing one another are Broadcasting – TV companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grupo Televisa S.A.B.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|42.08
|The Liberty Braves Group
|28
|3.24
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grupo Televisa S.A.B.
|0.00%
|2.8%
|0.8%
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grupo Televisa S.A.B.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.58% and an $14.5 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 77.36% respectively. Insiders held roughly 27.7% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s shares. Competitively, 10.31% are The Liberty Braves Group’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Grupo Televisa S.A.B.
|3.15%
|11.88%
|-4.8%
|-21.21%
|-52.54%
|-24.4%
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0.98%
|2.6%
|2.93%
|7.07%
|13.13%
|15.59%
For the past year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has -24.4% weaker performance while The Liberty Braves Group has 15.59% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Grupo Televisa S.A.B. beats The Liberty Braves Group.
