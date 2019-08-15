Reviewing Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)’s and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s results

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK), both competing one another are Broadcasting – TV companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 42.08 The Liberty Braves Group 28 3.24 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 2.8% 0.8% The Liberty Braves Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0 1 1 2.50 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.58% and an $14.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and The Liberty Braves Group are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 77.36% respectively. Insiders held roughly 27.7% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s shares. Competitively, 10.31% are The Liberty Braves Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 3.15% 11.88% -4.8% -21.21% -52.54% -24.4% The Liberty Braves Group 0.98% 2.6% 2.93% 7.07% 13.13% 15.59%

For the past year Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has -24.4% weaker performance while The Liberty Braves Group has 15.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Grupo Televisa S.A.B. beats The Liberty Braves Group.