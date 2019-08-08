Reviewing Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM)’s and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s results

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) compete with each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30 United States Steel Corporation 17 0.15 N/A 6.46 2.33

Table 1 highlights Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and United States Steel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United States Steel Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United States Steel Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1% United States Steel Corporation 0.00% 28.8% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. United States Steel Corporation on the other hand, has 2.97 beta which makes it 197.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor United States Steel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United States Steel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and United States Steel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 United States Steel Corporation 3 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, United States Steel Corporation’s potential downside is -7.74% and its average price target is $11.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares and 64.9% of United States Steel Corporation shares. 84.1% are Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of United States Steel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26% United States Steel Corporation -5.05% -1.44% -1.57% -32.36% -59.17% -17.6%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has stronger performance than United States Steel Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors United States Steel Corporation beats Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.