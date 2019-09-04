Reviewing Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM)’s and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s results

This is a contrast between Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30 Gibraltar Industries Inc. 40 1.25 N/A 1.90 21.79

Demonstrates Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Gibraltar Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is currently more affordable than Gibraltar Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. and Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1% Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Gibraltar Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares and 0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc. shares. About 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26% Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has -8.26% weaker performance while Gibraltar Industries Inc. has 16.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Gibraltar Industries Inc. beats Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.