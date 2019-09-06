Reviewing Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)’s and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s results

Since Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 27 0.00 N/A 3.31 11.10 Woori Financial Group Inc. 35 0.00 N/A 7.18 4.63

Table 1 demonstrates Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Woori Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Woori Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is currently more expensive than Woori Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 38% 3.8% Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and Woori Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 1 2 0 2.67 Woori Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a consensus target price of $24.25, and a 106.73% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares and 0.6% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 53.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 8.25% 3.46% 65.72% 3.32% 2.37% 33.26% Woori Financial Group Inc. -7.22% -9.32% -5.83% -9.5% -24.79% -21.04%

For the past year Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. had bullish trend while Woori Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats Woori Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.