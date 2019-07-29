Reviewing Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s results

Both Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.49 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.81% and 2.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. -6.61% -12.71% 1.41% -2.04% -15.28% 22.2% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.09% -0.85% -2.09% -10.77% -18.23% 8.14%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. was more bullish than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.