Reviewing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s and Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.88 Bancolombia S.A. 50 0.00 N/A 3.84 12.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Bancolombia S.A. Bancolombia S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is currently more affordable than Bancolombia S.A., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Bancolombia S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Bancolombia S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Bancolombia S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Bancolombia S.A. has a consensus price target of $54, with potential upside of 7.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of Bancolombia S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Bancolombia S.A. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. -7.51% -6.12% -4.57% 9.96% -8.08% 27.29% Bancolombia S.A. -3.39% -2.43% -0.5% 14.43% 5.66% 30.92%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has weaker performance than Bancolombia S.A.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Bancolombia S.A. beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.