Reviewing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.88 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.1% of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. -7.51% -6.12% -4.57% 9.96% -8.08% 27.29% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26%

For the past year Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has stronger performance than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico on 5 of the 6 factors.