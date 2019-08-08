Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Air Services Other company, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has 24.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its rivals. 51.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 18.50% 9.50% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. N/A 164 16.25 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.33 2.61

As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of 5.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -2.12% -6.4% -6.06% -15.3% -16.52% 1.02% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s rivals are 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.