Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.79% of all Air Services Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 18.50% 9.50% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. N/A 159 16.25 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of -5.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -2.12% -6.4% -6.06% -15.3% -16.52% 1.02% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s competitors beat Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.