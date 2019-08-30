Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC)’s and Its Rivals results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) is a company in the Air Services Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.79% of all Air Services Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 25.60% 12.30% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 98 20.00 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.67

As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of 2.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. -0.11% -4.04% 0.17% 13.95% 2.5% 22.73% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers have 2.06 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has a beta of 0.45 and its 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals beat Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in MexicoÂ’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.