Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC)’s and AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) and AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The two are both Air Services Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 97 0.00 N/A 4.95 20.30 AerCap Holdings N.V. 47 1.47 N/A 6.78 7.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and AerCap Holdings N.V. AerCap Holdings N.V. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. is currently more expensive than AerCap Holdings N.V., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 24.9% 12.3% AerCap Holdings N.V. 0.00% 11.2% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AerCap Holdings N.V. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. and AerCap Holdings N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00 AerCap Holdings N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AerCap Holdings N.V. is $55, which is potential 9.30% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. shares and 99.01% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares. Insiders held roughly 15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.24% of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 2.35% -0.7% 15.42% 30.79% 10.31% 23.19% AerCap Holdings N.V. -0.87% 2.45% 5.51% -4.06% -9.63% 26.59%

For the past year Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has weaker performance than AerCap Holdings N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. beats AerCap Holdings N.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in MexicoÂ’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company offers cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements, and liaising with the rating agencies. Further, it provides engine leasing; certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts; and supply chain solutions. Additionally, the company sells airframe parts to airlines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers, as well as aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it owned a fleet of 1,022 aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.