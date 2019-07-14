Reviewing Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)’s and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s results

Both Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 73 6.30 N/A 0.59 108.55 Sogou Inc. 5 1.29 N/A 0.20 25.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Grubhub Inc. and Sogou Inc. Sogou Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Grubhub Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Grubhub Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Sogou Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Grubhub Inc. and Sogou Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.4% Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Grubhub Inc. and Sogou Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Sogou Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$103.2 is Grubhub Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Grubhub Inc. shares and 24.7% of Sogou Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Grubhub Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -6.85% -2.63% -21.21% -28.5% -37.45% -17.19% Sogou Inc. -5.82% -5.99% -14.8% -9.91% -46.32% -1.33%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. was more bearish than Sogou Inc.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Sogou Inc.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.