Reviewing Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 72 4.63 N/A 0.59 115.41 Match Group Inc. 65 12.74 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 demonstrates Grubhub Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Match Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Grubhub Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Grubhub Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.7% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Risk & Volatility

Grubhub Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Match Group Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

Grubhub Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Match Group Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Grubhub Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Grubhub Inc. and Match Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Grubhub Inc. has an average target price of $95.86, and a 59.93% upside potential. Meanwhile, Match Group Inc.’s average target price is $77.25, while its potential downside is -8.59%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Grubhub Inc. seems more appealing than Match Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Grubhub Inc. shares and 90.2% of Match Group Inc. shares. Grubhub Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.6% of Match Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. has -11.95% weaker performance while Match Group Inc. has 76.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats Match Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.