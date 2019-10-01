Reviewing Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grubhub Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Grubhub Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grubhub Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 129,882,780.25% 3.80% 2.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Grubhub Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 78.67M 61 115.41 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Grubhub Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Grubhub Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.32 2.74

Grubhub Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $93.86, suggesting a potential upside of 67.58%. The competitors have a potential upside of 128.81%. Given Grubhub Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grubhub Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grubhub Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. has -11.95% weaker performance while Grubhub Inc.’s rivals have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grubhub Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Grubhub Inc.’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grubhub Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grubhub Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Grubhub Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Grubhub Inc.’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.