Reviewing Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)’s and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s results

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 70 4.58 N/A 0.59 115.41 Facebook Inc. 182 8.31 N/A 5.90 32.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Grubhub Inc. and Facebook Inc. Facebook Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Grubhub Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Grubhub Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Facebook Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.7% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Grubhub Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Facebook Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Grubhub Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Facebook Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Facebook Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grubhub Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Grubhub Inc. and Facebook Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Facebook Inc. 0 1 11 2.92

Grubhub Inc.’s upside potential is 57.57% at a $95.17 consensus price target. On the other hand, Facebook Inc.’s potential upside is 12.09% and its consensus price target is $210.15. The results provided earlier shows that Grubhub Inc. appears more favorable than Facebook Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Grubhub Inc. and Facebook Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76% respectively. 0.2% are Grubhub Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. had bearish trend while Facebook Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Grubhub Inc.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.