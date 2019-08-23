Reviewing Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)’s and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s results

Since Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub Inc. 71 4.70 N/A 0.59 115.41 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Grubhub Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Grubhub Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.7% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Grubhub Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s beta is 7.42 which is 642.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Grubhub Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Grubhub Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Grubhub Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Grubhub Inc. is $95.17, with potential upside of 56.30%. On the other hand, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s potential upside is 157.73% and its consensus target price is $2.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than Grubhub Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Grubhub Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.7% respectively. Grubhub Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95%

For the past year Grubhub Inc. had bearish trend while Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Grubhub Inc. beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.