Reviewing Groupon Inc. (GRPN)’s and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s results

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -0.09 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 20 5.13 N/A 0.50 46.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Groupon Inc. and TechTarget Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Groupon Inc. and TechTarget Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Groupon Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. TechTarget Inc.’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Groupon Inc. Its rival TechTarget Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. TechTarget Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Groupon Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Groupon Inc. and TechTarget Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Groupon Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 96.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.9% of Groupon Inc. shares and 77.5% of TechTarget Inc. shares. 1.6% are Groupon Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of TechTarget Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year Groupon Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance while TechTarget Inc. has 88.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TechTarget Inc. beats Groupon Inc.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.