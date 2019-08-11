Reviewing Groupon Inc. (GRPN)’s and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s results

Since Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. 3 0.57 N/A -0.09 0.00 Opera Limited 9 5.85 N/A 0.31 36.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Groupon Inc. and Opera Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Groupon Inc. and Opera Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1% Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Groupon Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Opera Limited is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Opera Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Groupon Inc. and Opera Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Groupon Inc. has a 99.20% upside potential and an average price target of $5. Opera Limited on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average price target and a 48.57% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Groupon Inc. seems more appealing than Opera Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.9% of Groupon Inc. shares and 3.8% of Opera Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Groupon Inc. shares. Comparatively, Opera Limited has 61.74% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56% Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14%

For the past year Groupon Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance while Opera Limited has 104.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Opera Limited beats Groupon Inc.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.