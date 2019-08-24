Reviewing Groupon Inc. (GRPN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Groupon Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Groupon Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Groupon Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.10% -3.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Groupon Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Groupon Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

$5 is the average price target of Groupon Inc., with a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Groupon Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Groupon Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Groupon Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance while Groupon Inc.’s peers have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Groupon Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Groupon Inc.’s peers have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Groupon Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Groupon Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Groupon Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

Groupon Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.