Reviewing Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI)’s and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s results

Both Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Dealerships industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive Inc. 76 0.14 N/A 8.07 10.41 Rush Enterprises Inc. 40 0.26 N/A 4.32 9.12

Table 1 demonstrates Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rush Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Group 1 Automotive Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 3% Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a 2.01% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.78% of Rush Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.87% of Rush Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Group 1 Automotive Inc. -4.58% 1.72% 8.38% 37.62% 18.6% 59.26% Rush Enterprises Inc. -1.5% 5.66% -4.18% 1.05% -10.5% 10.67%

For the past year Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Group 1 Automotive Inc. beats Rush Enterprises Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.