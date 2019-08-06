Reviewing Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Grocery Stores company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has 6.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 49.44% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.01% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.99% 11.84% 4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. N/A 35 236.00 Industry Average 88.40M 8.95B 41.82

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 4.00 2.28

The competitors have a potential upside of 65.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 1.54% 17.64% 0% 0% 0% 36.58% Industry Average 2.00% 13.99% 29.47% 33.90% 21.85% 42.56%

For the past year Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has weaker performance than Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.18 and has 0.42 Quick Ratio. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s competitors beat Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.