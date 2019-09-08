Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 100.01 N/A -2.40 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.88 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, and a 89.36% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 28.76% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 75.6% respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.