Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 180,000,000.00% -312.1% -48.4% Vaccinex Inc. 50,164,473.68% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 1.6%. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.