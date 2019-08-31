Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.53 N/A -2.40 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 82.81% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $18.5. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 207.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.