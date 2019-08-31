Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|91.53
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 82.81% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $18.5. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 207.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.