Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.53 N/A -2.40 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, and a 82.81% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.