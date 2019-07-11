Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 171.26 N/A -2.25 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 157 105.71 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 52.26%. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 13.40%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 98.75%. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 74.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Sage Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.