Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

We are comparing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 13 158.72 N/A -2.25 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 20.75 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.3 and 3 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, and a 64.30% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.