Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 89.92 N/A -2.40 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.78% and an $18.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.