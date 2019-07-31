Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 150.68 N/A -2.25 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.01 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 73.06% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $18.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.3% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.